Newly Rebranded Govenda Expands Team with Key Roles
Govenda by BoardBookit is excited to welcome three key leaders to the company that will help continue its growth trajectory.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardBookit, a leader in board portal software, recently announced it has rebranded to Govenda. The new name and brand reflect the company’s expanding vision and growing suite of corporate governance products. The product evolution, from a board portal to a board relationship and compliance management platform, is the driving force behind the rebranding. The company’s new name, logo, and suite of products address the rapidly changing needs of the corporate governance market.
In addition to the rebrand, the team is expanding. Govenda by BoardBookit is excited to welcome several new leaders to the company that will help the company continue its growth trajectory.
Thomas Patton, VP of Finance and Accounting, brings years of experience as a former CEO, COO, and CFO for a variety of companies. Tom’s specialty is high growth companies, especially ones outside equity partners. Prior to joining Govenda, he was a CFO for a number of private equity and venture backed companies. Tom brings a wealth of experience that will be beneficial as the company continues to grow. Tom will oversee all of the finance and accounting responsibilities across Govenda and is based in the Pittsburgh area.
Aaron Shaw, VP of Marketing, joins the team after successfully building demand generation, customer and field marketing teams at LogMeIn, PTC, and Plex Systems. Aaron brings 13+ years of experience and is a skilled digital marketing leader who has developed strong alignment across sales teams. Aaron has built comprehensive plans that have exceeded demand goals and pipeline creation for complex software solutions. Aaron will oversee all marketing responsibilities for Govenda and is based in the Denver area.
Gavin Guest, Director of Product Management, joins the team after 20+ years experience working in high-growth startups, including PE and VC backed companies. Gavin is a skilled product management leader who is focused on creating strategic product alignment with customer feedback in order to drive the bottom line. Gavin will oversee all product management responsibilities at Govenda and is based in the Kansas City area.
About Govenda
Govenda, by BoardBookit, is a board of directors’ relationship and compliance management platform that offers a suite of products to optimize board performance. With its new name, enhanced vision, and the addition of its new products in 2021, Govenda reflects a customer-driven focus on solutions that support and enable high-performing boards and address emerging corporate compliance needs. Named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company List, Govenda is female-founded and female-led and serves C-suite and corporate governance executives and board members who lead companies in healthcare/pharma, financial services, manufacturing, higher education, and other industries.
