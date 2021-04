Global Footwear Awards announced the First Annual Winners

THAILAND, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmani Group launched The Global Footwear Design Awards (GFA) for the first time as a sister awards alongside IDA International Design Award. The GFA recognizes visionary design talent from around the world with an ambition to provide the highest recognition to footwear designers on all levels, from emerging designers to businesses and corporations. The GFA offers recognition in all footwear divisions, from Fashion to Sports, and at every stage of development, from design to the manufacturing process. The GFA winners were announced today.“We, at International Design Awards (IDA), are very excited to create an awards specifically for footwear design as we see a tremendous design potential within this field. I see a fast growing momentum of young footwear talents that truly deserve global recognitions. There are many great works that bridges art, footwear and technology together, which is extremely exciting”, said Hossein Farmani, International Design Awards (IDA) president.The GFA jury panel consists of leading industry professionals coming from different disciplines within the footwear industry, including publications, institutions, established designers and industry leaders providing an overall industry perspective towards the selection of the best design. Evaluating submissions from all over the globe, entries are evaluated at four different levels: corporations, small businesses, independent designers and students, in order to provide a fair opportunity to each level. Each design entry was evaluated by the professional GFA Jury panel on its own merit."The special part of the Global Footwear Awards is the way we evaluate designs, not by popularity, but through the lens of cross-disciplinary professionals, with a long experience within the footwear industry. The winning designs will truly make a mark and set examples of what true innovation and sustainability means in the footwear industry”, added Siramol On-Sri, GFA Project Manager.The Global Footwear awards also honors strategic thinking and innovative solutions to medical footwear, sustainability and social impact to inspire many more social responsibility projects to come. Here are some of our jury’s words:“Apart from enjoying the variety in creativity I was most happy to see that more and more designers start to think of footwear as an area to tackle socio-political issues and so plays a part in taking the discipline beyond only reproducing styles of fashion, and playing with technology, and engaging with real-life issues.” Eelko Moorer, GFA Jury and LCF MA footwear course leader.“Having judged the awards and really investigated what each brand/trainer was about, it was so great to see a dedication to sustainability and ethical practices on so many fronts. It's one thing designing and manufacturing great-looking shoes, but to do so and achieve a high-level of sustainable awareness at the same time is applaudable.” Zak Maoui, British GQ Style Editor.“The GlobalFootwearAwards is a great competition for both, young and aspiring designers to showcase their concepts and also for established brands to let their work compete against each other.” Timon Kuhlenkamp, On Running Footwear Designer.Congratulations to all winners on their outstanding works!Check out https:// www.globalfootwearawards.com /winners/gfa/2020/ to view all winning projects.Here are the 2020 GFA ‘Best Overall Winners’The ISPA Road Warrior https://www globalfootwearawards.com/ winners/gfa/2020/423Nate Jobe JobeFashion Sneakers – Brand levelNatural Selection - The Objectification of the Shoe https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/160 Liz CiokajloFashion – Brand levelFuturecraft.Strung https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/150 Fionn Corcoran-TaddPerformance footwear– Brand levelHi-tech footwear skin https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/393 MgA. Zuzana Oharek Bahulova, Ph.D.Medical footwear– Brand levelSilent Runner https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/400 Benjamin ThomasSustainability– Brand levelTHE NEXT https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/440 Kui CaiSpecial Awards– Brand levelSonic IQ 1.0 (Hearing Impaired Assistive Footwear) https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/426 Jaden ZhaiKids – Independent levelSafa Sahin Sneaker https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/427 Safa SahinFashion Sneakers– Independent levelBloom Foam https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/364 Olly SaundersFashion– Independent levelCity Glider - Next Gen Footwear https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/374 Phua Wei Qiang FrederickPerformance footwear – Independent levelWalking in Silence https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/249 Maria BikaMedical footwear– Independent levelVoronoi Runners https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/417 Rik OlthuisSustainability– Independent levelmutualism https://www.globalfootwearawards.com/winners/gfa/2020/196 Chiyang DuanSpecial Awards– Independent levelCongratulations to all winners on their outstanding works!The 2nd Annual GFA will be open for submission in the coming month, stay tune via globalfootwearawards.com/ or @globalfootwearawardsTo learn more about GFA’s submission criteria and award structure, winner benefits, and more, click here. For any press enquiries, email siramol@globalfootwearawardsAbout Farmani GroupEstablished in 1985, Farmani Group is responsible for many successful awards program around the globe, including the International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture Masterprize, DNA Paris Design Awards, London International Creative Awards, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world’s most prestigious awards.Contact InformationSiramol On-SriGFA Managersiramol@globalfootwearawards+66962549624