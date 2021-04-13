Bidding Set to Close on a 2 Story Commercial Medical Facility in Staunton, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Located adjacent to the Legacy at North Augusta (retirement home) and Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center, the facility is a great investment opportunity.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 2 story 5,879± sf. brick commercial medical facility in Staunton Medical Center – the online auction bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, April 20 at 12:30 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Located adjacent to the Legacy at North Augusta (retirement home) and Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center, the facility is a great investment opportunity,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits the new owner.”
“The facility is the center unit of Staunton Medical Center with separate access to each floor,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. “The upper level is 2 suites with a shared entrance.”
Other features of 40 Lambert St., Staunton, VA, include public utilities and an asphalt parking lot. Additionally, occupancy is limited to someone in the medical field noted Puffenbarger.
Important Note: This Property Will be SOLD at or Above a Starting Bid of Only $140,000!!
The real estate auction is open for on line bidding. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger (540) 421-5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
