Zenspace and Westfield Partner to Launch Remote Workspace Lounge at Oakridge Mall
SafeSpace Lounge marks the second initiative between the two companies, bringing on-demand remote-work solution, safe and productive spaces to San Jose area
As we move forward from the pandemic and toward greater mobility, ZenSpace allows us to provide a new mall experience for our guests who desire to work, shop, dine, and relax – all in the same place. ”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenSpace, pioneer of the on-demand, flexible, smart meeting space today announced arrival today at Westfield Oakridge Mall. Designed in response to COVID-19, the unique SafeSpace lounge solution combines ZenSpace SmartPod™ hardware and cloud technology with strict sanitization protocols to offer guests a fully automated, reservable, safe workspace in which they can conduct business with peace of mind. This marks the second such partnership between ZenSpace and URW in the Bay Area, following the launch of a similar concept at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, CA.
“We are excited to partner with Westfield Oakridge launch to continue addressing the need for ‘third space’ work areas between home and a traditional office for today’s growing remote and distributed workforce,” said Mayank Agrawal, CEO of ZenSpace. “The URW team shares our vision on how real estate operators can expand their offerings to serve their customer base, and we look working with them to help unlock the potential of people and places in San Jose."
“We are constantly seeking new and relevant ways to enhance our facilities and services for our guests,” said Julian Esposito, General Manager of Westfield Oakridge. “As we continue to move forward from the pandemic and toward greater mobility, ZenSpace allows us to provide a new mall experience for our guests who desire to work, shop, dine, and relax – all in the same place. ZenSpace SmartPods create a quiet space to conduct business without compromising their health and safety.”
The ZenSpace SmartPod represents the future of work - an on-demand workspace solution that facilitates business meetings and conversations anytime and anyplace. A wide array of features makes it state-of-the-art for use in public spaces such as shopping centers and other commercial locations, providing a modern workspace for today’s remote worker and business traveler. Key features include:
● Noise-reducing wall and insulation structure, with double-tempered, laminated glass.
● A mobile and web application that enables shopping center guests and visitors to reserve time in a SmartPod either remotely or on-site.
● Fully tech-enabled space, including WiFi access, power and USB ports.
● Environmental controls for LED lighting, air circulation, and secure access locking system.
● SafeSpaces combine ZenSpace cloud-based communication technology which notify staff of pod usage and reservation completion with a rigorous set of cleaning and sanitization protocols to ensure every user enters a clean, safe environment. More details regarding SafePods may be found via this link.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend for knowledge workers to work from remote locations outside the office,” Ted Simon, Chief Revenue Officer at Zenspace noted. “A Spring 2020 Gartner study among company CFO’s and Finance leaders indicates that 74% of companies will shift at least a portion of employees to permanent remote positions following the current Covid crisis, building on the surge in remote work even post-pandemic. The world has changed, and we are happy to be working in partnership with Westfield Oakridge to support this new work reality.”
To reserve a ZenSpace SmartPod at Westfield Oakridge, please visit our online booking platform.
About Westfield Oakridge:
Located in San Jose at the intersection of Highways 85 and 87 where 136 million vehicles converge each year, Westfield Oakridge is anchored by Target, Macy’s, Nordstrom Rack and Century Theatres (among the 20 most productive cinema locations in the nation). The property’s approximate 200 retailers also include such favorite brands as Apple, Michael Kors, Shoe Palace, Sephora, H&M, LUSH, M.A.C. Cosmetics and Swarovski. Leading dining offerings include BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, Sanraku Sushi and a top-performing dining terrace. The latest addition to the center is Living Spaces - first store in Santa Clara County and first store inside a shopping mall in the U.S. Forthcoming Asian grocery store 99 Ranch is set to be the first store of the chain inside a shopping center and the first concept store in California.
About ZenSpace
ZenSpace is on a mission to unlock the potential of people and places. As the industry pioneer in fully automated, technology-enabled meeting spaces for on-the-go business people, we are the first company to combine a technology platform, mobile app, and convenient meeting pods to create a “smart pod” - a highly flexible, on-demand system and tech-enabled space for conducting business and/or private meetings. Our SmartPods provide a private, quiet, tech-enabled oasis of calm for the business-person in need while helping public space venues activate and monetize underutilized real estate on their property. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. We believe in today’s hectic world we could all use a little Zen. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with an office in Las Vegas, NV and teams in India.
