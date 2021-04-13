Ranosys bags the Best Digital Transformation Consulting Partner 2021 Award

Ranosys, has been awarded the 'Best Digital Transformation Consulting Partner 2021' at the APAC Insider- Singapore Business Awards 2021.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranosys, a global digital transformation consulting agency, has been awarded the 'Best Digital Transformation Consulting Partner 2021' at the APAC Insider- Singapore Business Awards 2021.

Ranosys empowers its clientele with productive solutions to make their digital transformation journey a smooth and seamless experience. Their pragmatic approach, future-oriented services, and firm grasp over technologies make it one of the leading organizations in the digital race. This award recognizes their forward-thinking and strategic role in surviving the shift, enabling new synergies in ecosystems, introducing digitally-powered operating models, and investing increasingly in advanced and contemporary solutions.

Modern workforces pace towards a future empowered by digital transformation. Unlike a decade earlier when leveraging technology was a luxury, it is necessary for the present climate. As a future-driven enterprise, Ranosys establishes new benchmarks to lead the 'Next Normal' and defines its X-factor in the current digital ecosystem.

In response to the recognition, Rameshwar Vyas, CEO, Ranosys, said, "We are thrilled to have been awarded as the Best Digital Transformation Consulting Partner 2021. We have always been at the frontiers of digital evolution, innovation, and transformation. Our focus is to tackle new consumer requirements, augment new capabilities, and forge digital infrastructures that foster resilient operations and omnipresent experiences in the modern digital economy. Being presented with this award only strengthens our dedication and determination into delivering innovative and more impactful digital transformation services."

Ranosys follows a modernistic approach, one that embraces the digital move and employs progressive elements in this journey. Their solutions direct global organizations onto the roads of mobilization and digitization. Their productive and proficient partnerships with platforms like Adobe, Salesforce, OutSystems, and Microsoft, help future-proofing the digital business architecture with cutting-edge application development, AI & Machine Learning, Marketing & Automation, Experience Design, and Cloud Migration services.

About Ranosys

Ranosys is a global digital consulting company, founded in 2008 in Singapore with 8 offices in the USA, UK, Middle East and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company's digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client's lead in the digital community. For more information, visit https://www.ranosys.com/.

