Desalytics Water Solutions Finalizes its Acquisition in Kenya
This acquisition is in line with Desalytcis’ strategy of being present in 20 countries by 2022.
Sub-Saharan Africa remains an underserved market, creating a challenge for local industries and municipalities to procure high-quality consumables for either analyzing or treating their water”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics Water Solutions finalizes its acquisition in Kenya
— Walid Khoury
Desalytics Water Solutions, a company specializing in the distribution of water treatment and water quality consumables, has strengthened its operations in Sub-Saharan Africa with the closing of its acquisition in Kenya.
Walid Khoury, General Manager of Desalytics Holdings, explains the strategic importance of the new acquisition: “Kenya remains a hub for the East Africa market. With this acquisition, we are expanding our feet on the street in the African continent. Sub-Saharan Africa remains an underserved water market, lacking the presence of leading multinationals, which creates a challenge for local industries and municipalities to procure high-quality water consumables for either analyzing or treating their drinking, process, and wastewater. By being close to customers, we can help them improve their processes, deliver results and most importantly provide safe water and treated effluent for the communities they serve.”
Desalytics was established in 2020, with the aim of helping municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint. Desalytics’ innovative business model relies on an impact investing approach where the company partners with young African entrepreneurs, and helps them start or scale their businesses, through working capital injection, mentoring programs, and global supplier relationships.
In every country we operate, adds Khoury, we deploy the Desalytics Commercial Engine, building on the local presence of our team and increasing productivity through a digital marketing strategy, integrated into a state of the art CRM system for a streamlined lead generation and management process, aided by unique customer retention tools. This helps drive customer satisfaction and strengthen our relationships.
This acquisition is in line with Desalytcis’ strategy of being present in 20 countries by 2022.
About Desalytics
Through strategic partnerships and an innovative impact investing business model, Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables in Sub-Saharan Africa. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
For more information, contact press@desalytics.com
John Kotchi
Desalytics
press@desalytics.com