Christmas Elves Rewards Customers with Extra Value Added to Gift Cards

Create more holiday magic with free extra value added to newly purchased gift cards.

Load your Christmas Elves Group gift cards onto Apple Wallet & Google Pay.

All gift cards purchased between now and 1 July 2021 buy even more with 10% extra added value, FREE. They never expire and can be stored on digital wallets.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas Elves, a retailer specialising in all things festive for Christmas, Halloween, and Easter, will top up all gift cards purchased from now until 1 July 2021 with 10% extra value.

Christmas Elves Group gift cards are the perfect present for any occasion. With them, holiday enthusiasts can shop online or in-store for exactly what they need. Best of all, these gift cards never expire, so their value can be held in reserve when brands such as Disney, Jim Shore, Bethany Lowe, Mark Roberts, and more issue new catalogues filled with special collectables, decorations, and ornaments.

In 2020, Christmas Elves enjoyed one of its most successful holiday seasons despite a year of lockdowns and uncertainty. Jason McIntyre, CEO of the Christmas Elves Group, explained, “Our customers embraced holiday decorating like never before in 2020. Now, with so much to celebrate —including Christmas in July— we wanted to give back to our customers. When we considered what their ‘perfect present’ would be, the answer was obvious: more to spend with us on the things that brighten their favourite holidays.”

Purchase a Christmas Elves gift card here for your loved one and discover the warm and fuzzy ‘perfect present’ feeling of gift-giving excellence. Gift cards purchased before 1 July 2021:

• can be bought and used in-store and online
• never expire
• are easy to add to digital wallets, such as Apple Wallet and Google Pay for easy storage and use in-store
• can be used at all the Christmas Elves Group of companies, including Witches of Halloween, Easter Town & Baby’s First
• make shopping a breeze for lovers of all things Christmas, Halloween, and Easter
• are perfect presents for every gift-giving occasion, especially birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day.


About the Christmas Elves Group: Since 2010, Christmas Elves has helped Melburnians make holiday magic. A visit to their Preston and Ferntree Gully stores will transport you to a whimsical wonderland full of the wonder of Christmas. Following the success of their Christmas business, the company expanded its offering to include subsidiary brands Witches of Halloween, Easter Town, and Baby’s First. Each brand has representation in both physical and online shops. Christmas Elves – Where the magic of Christmas begins!

