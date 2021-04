The Perfect Party Celebrating 40 and 50 is Beautiful in Paradise Reward Launches

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel to experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.40and50isBeautiful.com Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty www.lovelygirlsparty.com Fashion Loves Freedom...a Lovely Girls Party luxury shopping reward #fashionlovesfreedom www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #emptynestparty #lovelygirlsparty www.emptynestparty.com Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #momdaughtertravel #lovelygirlsparty #lovewineweekends www.MomDaughterTrip.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good works to fund meaningful program for girls; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with luxury foodie Cayman trips.

Join to Celebrate Life in Paradise and Party for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund "We Use Our Voice for Good," a meaningful mentoring program for girls.Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing executives hiring professional staff to earn specially theme party ' Celebrate Life in Paradise ;' a luxury foodie weekend experience.Exclusive party reward includes; 4 night luxury accommodations and two event tickets for ' 2023 Cayman Cookout .'According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Enjoy our 40 and 50 is Beautiful party; bring your favorite plus one, man, friend, or BFF and celebrate life in paradise."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'Lovely Girls Party' an exclusive luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good;” and enjoy rewarding experiences www.LovelyGirlsParty.com We created the perfect party, "Celebrate Life in Paradise." We're rewarding a luxury foodie celebration in Cayman; women who love '40 and 50 is Beautiful,' are Happily Divorced and recent Happy Empty Nesters too. www.2023CaymanFreedom.com Love Tennis Travel join the club to enjoy luxury hotel savings at your favorite tournament. www.TennisGirlsParty.com Fashion Loves Freedom is a Lovely Girls Party Club shopping reward. Travel in style wherever you go. Members enjoy exclusive luxury rewards; jewelry, luggage, and shoes. www.FashionLovesFreedom.com We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com