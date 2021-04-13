Join MDC for guided bird hike on Current River on April 24

WINONA, Mo. – In spring, Missouri’s bird world becomes very visual and vocal. The bright courtship colors and distinct mating calls of resident and migrant species make it an excellent time to see and learn about the birds around us.

People can look, listen, and learn about area birds on April 24 at a bird hike guided by Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff along part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The hike, which will be from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., will cover the area along and around the Current River in the Big Spring area. MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will talk about the variety of species that migrate through south-central Missouri in spring. She’ll discuss how this is the time of year when bird courtship is underway, which means males are displaying their brightest colors and most distinct markings to try and catch the eyes of female birds. Bird song is also abundant in the form of males who are either trying to get the attention of females or are warning other males to stay away from their territory. Some of the bird species that can be seen and heard along the Current River at this time of year include the prothonotary warbler, black and white warbler, Louisiana water thrush, and northern parula warbler.

Participants in the April 24 bird hike have two options for beginning the hike:

They can meet at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (located at 20086 U.S. Highway 60, 1.3 miles east of Winona in Shannon County) at 8 a.m. and caravan to the Big Spring Lodge.

People can arrive at the Big Spring Lodge parking lot at 8:30 a.m. and connect with MDC staff there. (Big Spring Lodge is located at 103 State Highway Z in Carter County near Van Buren.)

People should bring binoculars and water, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. COVID precautions will be in effect, which means people will be asked to socially distance and people who are feeling ill should not attend the workshop.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176783

People can find out about other upcoming programs at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center by calling 573-325-1381.