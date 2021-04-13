Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,480 in the last 365 days.

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support 138 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  State transportation agreements and contracts approved during the April 12 State Transportation Board of Directors meeting will resurface more than 115 miles of state highways while helping support 138 jobs. 

Vital highway improvements approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Resurface 33 miles of U.S. 6 in White Pine County: $1.5 million
  • Resurface 37 miles of U.S. 6 in Nye County: $1.7 million
  • Resurface 24 miles of U.S. 95 in Mineral County: $1.4 million
  • Mill and resurface nine miles of State Route 169 in Clark County: $2.1 million
  • Resurface sections of six state highways in Pershing County: $1.3 million
  • Resurface 10 miles of State Route 140 in Humboldt County: $2.6 million

A projected 138 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements approved during this week’s state transportation board meeting. Nearly 3,300 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020. 

The NDOT contracts were delegated for approval under NDOT authority and were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

“Critical transportation investments ensure that we meet the state’s growing infrastructure needs while generating good-paying local jobs to help stimulate Nevada’s economy,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “These vital projects and programs keep Nevadans, Nevada visitors and our critical freight and services smoothly and safely moving, all while supporting Nevada jobs.”

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

You just read:

Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support 138 Jobs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.