Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support 138 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation agreements and contracts approved during the April 12 State Transportation Board of Directors meeting will resurface more than 115 miles of state highways while helping support 138 jobs.

Vital highway improvements approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Resurface 33 miles of U.S. 6 in White Pine County: $1.5 million

Resurface 37 miles of U.S. 6 in Nye County: $1.7 million

Resurface 24 miles of U.S. 95 in Mineral County: $1.4 million

Mill and resurface nine miles of State Route 169 in Clark County: $2.1 million

Resurface sections of six state highways in Pershing County: $1.3 million

Resurface 10 miles of State Route 140 in Humboldt County: $2.6 million

A projected 138 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements approved during this week’s state transportation board meeting. Nearly 3,300 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020.

The NDOT contracts were delegated for approval under NDOT authority and were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

“Critical transportation investments ensure that we meet the state’s growing infrastructure needs while generating good-paying local jobs to help stimulate Nevada’s economy,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “These vital projects and programs keep Nevadans, Nevada visitors and our critical freight and services smoothly and safely moving, all while supporting Nevada jobs.”

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.