Williston Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101215

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2021 at approximately 1643 hours

LOCATION: Main Road in Huntington, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: John Brown

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/12/2021, Vermont State Police received a report of an assault at a residence on Main Road in Huntington. Troopers along with Richmond PD responded to the residence. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that John Brown had physically assaulted a female household member and threatened her with a hatchet. Brown had also held the victim inside a house not allowing her to leave and broke her cell phone so she could not call emergency services. Brown was subsequently arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint and Interfering with Access to Emergency Services. Per order of the court Brown was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail and scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 04/14/2021 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/14/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden – Criminal

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $15,000

MUG SHOT: No