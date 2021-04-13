Breaking Away from the Acne Cycle with Gya Labs Spring Best Selling Skincare
This spring, Gya Labs is pleased to announce the continued success of the brand's recently launched skincare series which enhances the focus of skincare routines as an integral part of self-care. While Gya Labs' core collection primarily focuses on essential oils and aromatherapy products, recent new products are poised to combine these ingredients into plant-based skincare solutions which can be incorporated directly into an existing skincare routine.
One of Gya Labs’ top sellers includes the ever-popular tea tree oil, renowned for its antibacterial properties and used for combating acne in those with oily skin. The positive feedback and many requests from customers led the team at Gya Labs to innovate the Tea Tree Serum specifically for those using tea tree oil for acne and oily skin. In contrast with the pure tea tree oil alone, Gya Labs Tea Tree Serum incorporates other powerful plant-based ingredients such as cornflower to relieve redness associated with inflamed skin and feverfew to soothe any irritations. This serum is ideally applied to a cleansed and toned face with gentle taps, and suits both daytime and nighttime skincare routines.
Another recent introduction that has risen in popularity lately is the Gya Labs Blue Tansy Face Oil. This face oil owes its cheery blue tone to the inclusion of blue tansy essential oil (also sold by Gya Labs as an essential oil) combined with calendula flowers and tea tree oil for an acne-soothing combo. This face oil is more suited for those with dry or sensitive skin types which are prone to inflammation, applied after the serum step either before or in place of a moisturizer. A recent verified review by Micci says, “I also put it on right after I get out of the shower, let it soak in, then mix argan and emu oil together and put it over top. Secret recipe for glowing skin!”
“Health and wellness continues to be the focus for all of us this year. At Gya Labs, we believe that a skincare routine is just as integral as any daily self-care routine.” states Felicia Lee, Manager of Public Relations and Communications at Gya Labs. Gya Labs current collection encompasses a range of pure and blended aromatherapy oils, carrier oils, skincare and bodycare products aimed at uplifting simple routines at home into enjoyable, transformative self-care experiences for every person.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
