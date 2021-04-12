Ukraine-born, American tech millionaire trying to sell crazy 22 seconds Mp3 for $2,500+ as NFT art
USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roman Kropachek, Ukraine-born, American tech millionaire and a Serial IT entrepreneur, is selling 22 seconds of "silence" in Rolls Royce Wraith, an idea he describes as crazy, Roman seeks to raise $2,500+ in the deal.
The offer is available at Open Sea, the world’s largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including ERC721 and ERC1155 assets. At Open Sea, one can buy, sell and discover many exclusive digital assets such as Decentraland, ENS Names, Axies, among others.
NFTs are blockchain technology-based computer files that come with proof of ownership and authenticity. Existing in blockchain, the files are tamper-resistant. They represent digital files such as audio, art, videos, and many other types of creative works. They can be bought on the NFT market.
Roman Kropachek says that recently, he decided to do something crazy. He rented a Rolls Royce Wraith in Miami, took his Galaxy 10+, and recorded 22 seconds of silence inside the cabin. He thought that one of the quietest cars on the planet would let him feel almost 99% of silence, but to no avail; birds outside, windy palm trees, and finally, the digital noise of an outdated galaxy S10 made this whole idea bad. He prides himself as the first tech millionaire to do this. “I hope you can resell my piece of NFT art and earn profits. Good luck and waiting for a bid”, said Roman, while adding that he has spent 0.5 ETH for rental, and $500 of his time, and that's why his starting bid is 0.8 ETH.
The Rolls-Royce Wraith is believed to be the most powerful and dynamic Rolls-Royce in history. The full-size luxury car, manufactured by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, is popularly known by American car owners as the hardtop body style.
Roman’s journey in entrepreneurship started in 2000, at a time when the very young ventured into private entrepreneurship in 3D modeling designing and development of websites, SEO, and marketing.
In 2002 he cofounded Eltima, a global technology development company providing premium software solutions for Windows, Linux macOS, and Android platforms, and where he also acts as the designer and marketing strategist. In 2009, he co-founded Cleverfiles, a company that has grown to be a top data recovery vendor in the United States. He also co-founded Netspot App, a Wi-Fi survey app for Mac.
NFTs art has, of late, been growing in popularity with some players describing the trend as its big-bang moment. During the months, collectors and speculators are said to have spent more than $500 million on NFT-based artwork, as well as memes and GIFs. NFTs market trackers, as compared with $250 million which was the total figure for 2020. One can definitely conclude that this year will be a good one for collectors, creators, and speculators as well. In one auction, a digital Mike Winkelmann, who also goes by the name Beeple, is said to have been sold for $69 million, a figure that has been described as record-setting and is currently the third-highest.
Roman invites people to bid, wishing them good luck in their endeavors.
For more information visit:
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/65213817091493522833689331958610492281659304869464207112996087104627189743617
