PROCTER & GAMBLE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO RECYCLE OLDER FEBREZE PLUG-IN PRODUCT
Shoppers who trade in their old Plug-In are invited to download BARCODE BUCKS™ digital reward loaded with a FREE new Febreze Plug-in Air Freshener offer.AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utilizing in-store displays and digital media, Procter & Gamble is inviting shoppers to download BARCODE BUCKS™ digital rewards directly onto their mobile phones. After scanning the digital reward at the store checkout, the consumer receives a FREE new Febreze Plug-in Air Freshener (value $2.94) when they trade-in an old Plug-in. This achieves the marketer’s intention to incentivize trial of new product packaging while at the same time encouraging recycling of older used product. The offer is running this April 2021.
BARCODE BUCKS, a new digital eReward, is a marketing tool recently introduced by TPG Rewards, redeemable at stores only for the specific product SKU(s) designated by the brand. Once scanned via the store’s POS system, the reward value is immediately subtracted on the store receipt.
Benefits of BARCODE BUCKS for Procter & Gamble:
- Provides sampling opportunity for newly designed product
- Rewards current brand users and encourages further brand loyalty
- Recycling requirement supports retailer efforts to foster product sustainability
- Digital offers are delivered directly to consumers’ phones
- Prevents fraud – eRewards are programmed for single use and can’t be duplicated
- Purchases are trackable and allow for capture of consumer information
About TPG Rewards:
TPG Rewards is an established marketing technology company that develops loyalty and promotional programs for some of the nation’s largest consumer packaged goods brands, as well as for companies in other categories. In addition to BARCODE BUCKS digital eRewards offers, TPG has pioneered innovations such as a Digital Receipt Validation SystemⓇ, with response time in less than 12 minutes, and TAP – Touchless Engagement™ including dual-purpose NFC chips to create intelligent packaging.
Brands engage TPG for their vast capabilities ranging from marketing analysis, concept ideation, program execution, legal compliance, proprietary consumer rewards, and their meticulous attention to customer service.
See what else TPG has to offer by visiting their digital Tool Kit, Promotion for a New Era.
John Galinos
TPG Rewards, Inc.
jgalinos@tpgny.com