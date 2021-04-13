Runway Growth Capital Provides $20 Million to Bombora
Senior secured term loan is expected to help Bombora expand its leadership position and accelerate the pace of its product roadmap, sales & marketing activities
We've been impressed with Bombora’s expertise and ‘data collective’ approach. This partnership adds to Runway’s strong history of supporting key players in the data and marketing technology space.”WOODSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, announced today the close of a senior secured term loan of $20 million to Bombora, Inc. (“Bombora”), a leading intent data solutions provider for B2B (business to business) marketers. The growth capital will be used to help Bombora capitalize on market opportunities, build stronger partner relationships and accelerate its pace of innovation.
— Runway Managing Director, Head of Origination Mark Donnelly
Bombora’s data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in-market for which products. Bombora’s data is sourced from the industry’s first co-operative of premium B2B media companies, who provide Bombora with content consumption and behavioral data to foster a better understanding of their audiences, serve advertisers, and monetize their inventory. Using this information, marketers can drive more qualified demand through the funnel, while sales teams can better prioritize accounts and have higher quality conversations. Businesses using Bombora’s intent data have historically generated a 30%-120%+ increase in marketing and engagement, and can often double or triple the return on investment on their sales and marketing investment.
“The B2B intent data market is growing quickly and marketers are seeking better, more efficient ways to identify and engage with in-market prospects,” said Mark Donnelly, Managing Director, Head of Origination at Runway. “We have been impressed with Bombora’s expertise, and its ‘data collective’ approach really stood out to us in the market. This partnership adds to Runway’s already strong history of supporting key players in the data and marketing technology space and we are excited to have Bombora join our portfolio.”
Runway believes that Bombora’s ability to identify when a business has the intent to purchase based on increased intensity of content consumption compared to normal as measured against a historical baseline fosters efficiencies that B2B marketers desperately need.
“We are diligent about how we utilize capital, and Runway stood out as a partner who was willing to both earn our trust and structure a deal that was best for Bombora,” said Erik Matlick, Founder and CEO, at Bombora. “We were attracted to Runway’s proven history of supporting data and digital marketing companies. They were eager to not only understand our business and the market, but most importantly the fact that our focus is on customers, partners and our employees. Runway appreciates that we are prudent with our capital. We do not have to sacrifice our employees’ equity in order to grow.”
About Runway Growth Capital LLC
Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Credit Fund Inc., which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $70 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.
About Bombora
Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data solutions for B2B marketers. Bombora’s data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory. Learn more about Bombora at bombora.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by funds that Runway manages. Runway undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
