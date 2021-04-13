Video: Senator Capito encourages eligible students to register to vote to commemorate 26th Amendment

Washington, DC. – United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito has joined West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to help West Virginia commemorate the state's unique history in the passage of the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment.

Senator Capito now holds the position in the U.S. Senate once occupied by Jennings Randolph. Senator Randolph served in the U.S. Senate from 1958 to 1985. Prior to that, he served in Congress from 1933 to 1947.

Randolph is considered the "Father of the 26th Amendment" for his 29-year effort to get the Amendment passed through Congress. Randolph first introduced the Amendment in 1942 after then President Franklin Roosevelt reduced the military draft age from 21 to 18.

"If you're old enough to fight and die for your country, you're old enough to vote," Randolph would frequently say.

The 26th Amendment was passed by Congress on March 23, 1971 then sent to the states for ratification. On April 28,1971 West Virginia became the 27th state to ratify the Amendment. Arch Moore, Senator Capito's father, was Governor at the time and signed the proclamation of ratification.

Secretary Warner has proclaimed April 28th as "West Virginia Young Voter Registration Day" in an effort to celebrate the 50th anniversary of West Virginia's ratification of the 26th Amendment. He has challenged public and private high schools throughout the state to register their eligible students to vote.

Senator Capito is pleased to join the Secretary of State's Office in celebrating this milestone. The Senator is releasing this video message to West Virginia high schools in support of the effort:

Watch the video here: Senator Capito Encourages Support for "WV Youth Voter Registration Day

All high schools are encouraged to host a voter registration drive on April 28th. More information on how to register online can be found at GoVoteWV.com.