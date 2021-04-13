AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR GIVES FREE E-BOOKS TO EVERY NATIVE AMERICAN WHO GETS COVID VACCINE
~'White Skies Black Mingo’ is a Native American inspirational story by Kevin D. Miller ~
It's an honor to offer an eBook version of my novel, to all Native Americans who get their COVID-19 vaccination. The health of indigenous people is an important issue that requires full attention.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native Americans remain at the top of the CDC's list of most at-risk groups for contracting, being hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19. However, there's also significant good news-vaccination rates, or actual ’shots in arms' on most Indian reservations far outpace the U.S. general population.
Kevin D. Miller, the author of the award-winning new book "White Skies, Black Mingo,” and his publisher Headline Books are throwing their support behind the Native American vaccination effort. They have pledged to give away free copies of his novel to every Native American who receives the COVID vaccine. "It is an honor to offer my novel, White Skies Black Mingo, to all Native Americans who receive their COVID-19 vaccination. The heroine in my book is a strong, independent Native American woman, and my direct ancestor, so this comes from the heart for me. The health and welfare of America's indigenous people is a highly important issue that requires our full attention."
The relative success of vaccination campaigns on many reservations can be attributed to the fact that tribes, which are sovereign nations, can set their own eligibility criteria and immediately administer doses with aggressive word-of-mouth tribal outreach. "We knew how to reach our population, despite these obstacles, because we've had to overcome these obstacles for some time already," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board's chief research officer and member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma.
"Tribes all across America are doing an amazing job at getting shots in arms despite all the odds stacked against them, and it's so vitally important. The numbers don't lie, and they show how much more deadly COVID-19 is to Native Americans. So, this is my small way to encourage those folks to get the vaccine and to say thanks for doing it," says Miller, whose story is inspired by his great grandmother Margaret aka 'Kateri.'
"White Skies, Black Mingo," based on Miller's research into his ancestry, centers on a young woman who flees a terrible epidemic devastating her Seneca clan in the 1850s. Kateri travels south through the Appalachian Mountains on a treacherous journey where she eventually falls into captive servitude on a Virginia plantation before encountering a Union soldier during the Civil War who changes her life forever. "White Skies, Black Mingo" has received several national awards, including a Mom's Choice Gold Award for its positive portrayal of the female lead character.
Details on how all Native Americans who have been vaccinated can receive their free copy of "White Skies, Black Mingo” from now through Independence Day July 4th 2021 are available at http://authorkevinmiller.com/vac.html.
