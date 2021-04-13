Muskogee Technology Honored for Manufacturing COVID-19 Safety Products
Atmore Chamber Names “2020 Hometown Heroes”ATMORE, ALABAMA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muskogee Technology (MT) has received the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce Hometown Hero award for producing non-FDA approved COVID-19 personal protection products for businesses and health care providers.
In early 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak challenged MT leadership to pivot business operations to begin producing an array of life-saving products. The MT team accepted the challenge to do the vital work of making workplaces safer. MT manufactured over 100,000 isolation gowns for COVID-19 health care workers in over 40 health care organizations, including the Atmore Community Hospital and some health facilities as far away as Pennsylvania. MT also designed and produced thousands of acrylic partitions and sneeze guards to separate workers from customers and provide an additional layer of protection from COVID-19 transmission. These barrier partitions were delivered to locations as far away as Aruba and Curaçao. MT also produced hand sanitizer stands and iPad Kiosk Stands to provide for touchless temperature screening for Atmore area businesses.
Muskogee Technology President/CEO Westly Woodruff stated, “I am honored to have MT staff and leadership recognized for their contributions to others’ health and safety. I wish to thank the Atmore Area Chamber leaders and fellow Chamber members for this honor.”
MT is uniquely equipped to produce these products locally and at the speed and level of quality so urgently needed during this pandemic. The items not only contributed to safer workplaces; they also helped reduce stress on business owners by supporting a depleted supply chain. MT leadership continues its commitment to the community, our team, and local economies by providing well-paying jobs in emerging business markets to better serve Atmore and beyond.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Tribal Chairwoman and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, said, “I want to thank the Atmore Chamber of Commerce for their constant support of the Tribe. We are always happy to contribute to the community and will continue to look for ways to do so.”
Atmore Chamber President Emilee Waters commented, “We at the Chamber were honored to recognize Muskogee Tech as a Hometown Hero for our 2020 awards. 2020 was a year for adaptation, teamwork, and hard work! Muskogee Technology navigated and successfully concurred all three! Without industry leaders like Muskogee Technology, Atmore would not be where we are today. To be among these Heroes is humbling and gives us all something to strive for. The Chamber thanks you all for going above and beyond in a time when people were lost and scared for what was next and how to navigate our daily lives safely!”
MT has been an active member of the Atmore Area Chamber since 1993.
About Muskogee Technology (MT)
Muskogee Technology provides a variety of services to meet the needs of the aerospace, defense, heavy machinery, wind energy, and oil and gas industries. Services include composite fiber cutting and kitting, inventory management, metal fabrication, precision machining, and manufacturing. Muskogee Technology is owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe located in the state of Alabama. Find more at www.muskotech.com
