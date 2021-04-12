“Paws” and Put Your Best Foot Forward to Stopping Human Trafficking

Rahab's Daughters

Rahab’s Daughters to host Dogs Against Human Trafficking event in Barrington May 15

BARRINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahab’s Daughters, a non-profit organization focused on the prevention and detection of human trafficking, is inviting community members to its first in-person Paw-A-Thon, being held May 15 at Citizen’s Park in Barrington, IL.

Rahab’s Daughters and its Dogs Against Trafficking ministry will be hosting the walk for a cause supporting anti-human trafficking programs. Attendee interest and contribution will help rescue and serve human trafficking survivors alongside protection and therapy animals.

This family-friendly, socially-distanced event gives participants the chance to get together with loved ones, including their canine family members, while supporting an important cause. Individual and family tickets are available now, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Please visit rahabsdaughters.org/events for more information.

Rahab’s Daughters has a mission of hope. Based in Barrington, the Illinois Chapter is committed to shining light on the $150 billion human trafficking industry through education, outreach, and awareness building. Through working with local organizations, partners, volunteers, and community members, Rahab’s Daughters helps people escape trafficking, and through compassionate rehab, they help them remake their lives.