Green Boom Introduces First USDA Certified Biodegradable Spill Kit

Innovative ‘green’ products clean the environment in convenient to-go package

Our spill kits include absorbents to confine the spill, ability to soak up fuels, oils, and lubricants and a USDA BioPreferred Certified bio based plastic bag for disposal.”
— Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom is proud to introduce the first oil-only spill kit to earn the USDA BioPreferred Certification. Green Boom’s 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products are ideal for storage in a new easy, to-go package for outdoor leaks or spills.

The Green Boom Spill Kit is available in three sizes, containing enough oil-only loose absorbent, pillows, socks, and mats to absorb five, ten, or forty gallons of fuel, oils and various oil-based liquids.

“The Green Boom team is proud to have developed the world’s first bio-based oil only spill kit,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “Our spill kits include absorbents to confine the spill, ability to soak up fuels, oils, and lubricants and a USDA BioPreferred Certified bio based plastic bag for disposal.”

Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural byproducts and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.

For more information about Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.GreenBoom.com.

