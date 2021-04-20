autopom! Offers Four Vehicle Protection Plan Levels for Drivers to Choose From

You can find a vehicle protection plan from autopom!

autopom! Vehicle Protection Plans include Powertrain Plus, Mid Level, High Level, and Exclusionary (Full-Coverage).

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers with expired extended vehicle warranties can find four affordable Vehicle Protection Plan levels from autopom!. Like an extended vehicle warranty, a Vehicle Protection Plan will help drivers cover the cost of unexpected vehicle repairs.

Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! include Powertrain Plus, Mid Level, High Level, and Exclusionary (Full-Coverage). A Powertrain Plus plan, like a powertrain warranty, provides coverage for essential components like the engine or transmission. Meanwhile, Mid Level plans cover powertrain parts and other components like suspension and braking systems. High Level plans cover repairs for an extensive list of named components within all the major systems of your vehicle.

Finally, Exclusionary plans are the most comprehensive plans offered by autopom! and are the most comparable to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty.

“We have a plan available for a variety of vehicles and budgets,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “No matter your needs, our team of agents will help you find the plan best fit for you.”

All plans offered by autopom! are backed by “A+” rated administrators and offer benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, and nationwide breakdown coverage.

autopom!’s quality customer service has been recognized by the BBB, BestCompany.com, Google Reviews, and TrustPilot. The company is also partnered with RepairPal, which gives customers access to over 2,600 certified repair facilities across the nation.

To learn more, talk to an agent, and receive a free quote, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141. Pricing varies by year, make, model, and mileage.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

