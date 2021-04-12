THE DCRO INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES RISK GOVERNANCE STUDY COHORT FOR BOARD MEMBERS OF BANKS AND NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Prof. Moorad Choudhry, Cohort Leader

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of risk governance skills, announced today the launch of a guided study cohort specifically for board members of banks and non-bank financial institutions."Yet another set of headlines tells us that even at banks, there is still a deep need for a better understanding of risk governance," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. "Our Certificate in Risk Governance program is rapidly gaining international acclaim, and this study program, specifically designed for board members of banks and non-bank financial institutions, is not just timely; it's essential," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk ™, is an intensive study and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents who are some of the world's leading figures in risk governance.Prof. Moorad Choudhry, a former bank CEO, current bank board member, and globally recognized risk and finance expert, leads this study cohort, which begins at the end of May. Applications to participate in this program are due by May 15, 2021."The last 12 months have seen banks responding to an unforeseen global stress event, falling foul of supervisors for the inaccuracy of their regulatory reporting, and suffering material impact due to cybercrime, counterparty issues, and technology failure," said Prof. Choudhry. Bank boards must remain up-to-date, adaptable and able to act decisively, nowhere more so than in the governance of their risk management programs," he continued.Prof. Moorad Choudhry is an Independent Non-Executive Director, former bank Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, a Fellow of the London Institute of Banking and Finance, a Fellow of the Global Association of Risk Professionals, a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, has extensive Treasury and Finance experience, and is the author of The Principles of Banking and Bank Asset and Liability Management.The Certificate in Risk Governance program is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is a non-profit organization that teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. The DCRO Institute is an affiliate of the Directors and Chief Risk Officers group, which has helped board members and c-suite executives establish best practices in risk governance since 2008. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

