Board Member and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Poliner First in Germany Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Jessica is a powerhouse with global experience and a keen eye for business opportunities and how to govern risk-taking in their pursuit. She will be a valuable board member wherever she serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jessica Poliner of Freiburg, Germany. She is the first in Germany to earn this global distinction.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Jessica is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors for Relayr, a technology company based in Berlin, Germany and IoT Financing Services, LLC. Both companies are owned by global reinsurer, Munich RE. Prior to her time leading Relayr, Jessica served as President and Managing Director, Molding Solutions, a portfolio of industrial companies of Barnes Group, Inc. Past executive operating roles spanning the globe include those with Ingersoll Rand and Caterpillar, Inc., and Fidelity National Information Systems (FIS), where she served as Senior Attorney, Corporate and Compliance. She is a former member of the board of directors of Junior Achievement Americas, the Marquette University Law School, and Centro Legal. Jessica earned her Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School, where she was a Thomas More scholar, and her undergraduate degrees from Vanderbilt University. She is a graduate of multiple executive education programs from Harvard Business School and is a member of both WomenExecs on Boards and Chief. Jessica also holds the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute.
“I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with Jessica as she progressed through our programs and our guided study cohorts with the WomenExecs on Boards group," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is a powerhouse with global experience and a keen eye for business opportunities and how to govern risk-taking in their pursuit. She will be a valuable board member wherever she serves."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® course offered by the DCRO Institute provides a comprehensive foundation in global risk management for board directors,” said Ms. Poliner. “The academic learnings, coupled with engaging case studies, provided an excellent refresher and grounds for very pragmatic application.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®