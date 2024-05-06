Chief Risk Officer and Board Member Cumhur Bilgili Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Cumhur is already globally recognized for his work in risk management. His impact will continue to grow as he embraces the positive governance of risk-taking and its importance for the work of boards.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Cumhur Bilgili of Istanbul, Türkiye.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Cumhur is the acting Chief Risk Officer for Kibar Holding based in Istanbul, where he leads the enterprise risk management program. He is former member of the board of directors of Kurumsal Risk Yönetimi Derneği – KRYD, where he served as vice president of the board. In 2014, Cumhur was named “Risk Management Professional of the Year” by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), and in 2021, he was named to the "Top 100 Influential GRC Leaders" list worldwide by Diligent. His prior executive work includes that with Brisa Bridgestone Sabanci and Shell, and he began his career with Garanti BBVA. Cumhur serves as a visiting instructor at both Boğaziçi Üniversitesi and IAE Paris - Sorbonne Business School. He earned his PhD and MA in banking and capital markets at Marmara University and his BSc in chemical engineering from Boğaziçi University. Cumhur has also completed executive education programs at multiple institutions, including Cornell University, OCEG, the IIA, ISACA, IAE Paris - Sorbonne Business School, Diligent, and others.
“Cumhur is already globally recognized for his work in risk management," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "The impact he will have at the board and executive level continues to grow as he embraces the positive governance of risk-taking and its importance for the work of boards."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“As an executive who has been passionately practicing risk management for more than 20 years, I would like to thank the creators of this program, which holistically provides the vision and knowledge that board members must have to guide companies into a world of uncertainty,” said Mr. Bilgili.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
