Board Member Chris H. Cheesman, CPA, Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Cybersecurity is becoming a board-level responsibility. Chris brings a rich history of executive and board cyber work in audit and investments, making her a valuable board member and candidate.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Chris H. Cheesman, CPA of New York, New York, in the United States.
Chris is an independent member of the board of directors for American Century Investments' suite of equity mutual funds, where she chairs the audit committee and is a member of that board's fund performance committee. She previously served on the board of directors of Alleghany Corporation. Her corporate board experience includes investment valuation oversight, assessing acquisition takeover offers, navigating leadership changes, and advising on complex corporate, strategy, and industry matters. With over 30 years in the global investment management industry, Chris has focused on critical areas of the global corporate landscape, including accounting, audit, financial, operational, technological, regulatory, risk management, change management, info/cybersecurity, and Sarbanes Oxley. Prior to her board appointments, she was the chief audit executive for AllianceBernstein. Chris earned her BBA in accounting from Hofstra University; she is a CPA and a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program. Chris is featured in the published book, “The Courage To Advance”. She is a member of WomenExecs on Boards and participated in the guided study cohort for their members through the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program.
"Cybersecurity is a board-level responsibility, becoming an expectation around the world. You need people with a keen audit and investment perspective to add to the board’s dialog," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Chris brings a rich history of executive and board work in these spaces, which makes her a valuable board member and candidate."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“This course was eye-opening, insightful, and very informative,” said Ms. Cheesman. The quality of the lecturers and materials is to be commended. This course enhances my cyber risk governance capabilities as a board member. When it comes to cyber security, if you are not sure what you should focus on, what questions to ask, and why, then I encourage you to take this course,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
