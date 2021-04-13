DimensionU Helps Students FINISH STRONG in Math and Literacy

DimensionU Esports for Education 2021 Finish Strong Competition Finish Strong in Math & Literacy

Esports for Education Competition encourages a strong finish to the school year.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeling burned out from this school year? Having trouble keeping students engaged? DimensionU is helping to finish the school year strong with its third annual “FINISH STRONG” competition.

“FINISH STRONG” is an esports for education competition that will be held for two weeks (May 3-14, 2021) and is available to all students in grades third through tenth. It can be accessed on the web or via mobile apps, through Google Play, Amazon, or the Apple App Store. The competition is a way for students to exercise their math and literacy skills in an interactive first-person, multiplayer video game that helps build retention and supports academic success.

DimensionU offers elementary and secondary curriculums. Some of the math skills covered in the elementary program are fractions, decimals, and percentages. The secondary curriculum includes math skills, such as rational numbers and linear equations. The curriculum is divided into seven levels ranging from level D (grade 3) through J (grades 9-10.) Students are able to play any level.

During the “FINISH STRONG” competition, students play within their corresponding grade level in order for scores to count. Students can choose from any of DimensionU’s three games, Velocity, TowerStorm or Meltdown, to earn points. Velocity is a racing game set in a space-themed arena. TowerStorm is a puzzle-game, where players secure bonus points by aligning rings surrounding the tower. Meltdown is a scramble to collect power units for points. Each game lasts a maximum of 20 minutes.

Points achieved from students’ first game score each day during the competition will be added to their overall total score. The top ten players with the highest scores will each win a $20.00 Amazon Gift Card.

“What I liked the most about the DimensionU competition is that it’s fun and I think it’s about trying your best and not giving up,” said a 5th grade student from Nanakuli Elementary School in Hawaii.

No registration is needed to participate in the FINISH STRONG competition. Students just need a valid DimensionU account issued through their school, the NJ Free Access program or purchased online.

“I am very grateful to DimensionU and the tournaments they host!” said Alexa Bourcier, a 9th grade special education teacher from Wai'anae High School in Hawaii. “They provide our students with access to learning materials outside of the classroom, competition with students from other schools, and opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes.”

For more information on DimensionU visit www.dimensionu.com or follow us on social media.

FINISH STRONG 2021 powered by DimensionU