Contentserv Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program
Contentserv releases MuleSoft Certified Connector for Contentserv to enable organizations to create connected customer experiences, fasterERMATINGEN, SWITZERLAND, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contentserv today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Contentserv’s Product Experience Platform. The Contentserv connector enables organizations to quickly and easily integrate Contentserv's product information management (PIM) solution with any system – no matter where it resides – and will be available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform™ users to access.
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences for their customers. The Contentserv connector will allow organizations to leverage MuleSoft and Contentserv together, to connect Contentserv seamlessly with any application within their system – from inventory to order history systems – to achieve a single view of their products and services. Customers are empowered to create rich, engaging and accurate product content that will appeal to consumers and generate more sales.
“Contentserv is committed to helping organizations to deliver best-in-class product experiences to any given touchpoint in the most effective manner. With this initiative, our joint customers will be able to take the accurate product data from Contentserv’s application to where the data needs to go. Whether that’s a personalization engine, a reporting tool, or a given touchpoint, MuleSoft will enable organizations to make data-led business decisions and optimize their content ROI,” said Florian Zink, CEO of Contentserv.
“Digital transformation has universally become a strategic imperative for businesses and integration challenges are often what holds the majority of them back. Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform simplify connectivity, empower organizations to unlock business capabilities and build a resulting application network,” said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. “This partnership will further enable our mutual customers to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale by eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects.”
The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading software organizations across both functional applications, such as CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financial systems, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and government. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to help organizations unlock the power of API-led connectivity to realize speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and deliver innovation at scale.
Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the Contentserv connector by visiting https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/works.integration/contentserv-api/
Contentserv customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.
About Contentserv
Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting advanced technologies’ potential. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.
By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.
Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/
