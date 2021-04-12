TechnologyCatalogue.com welcomes Rockstart as new investor
TechnologyCatalogue.com is a one-stop shop for technological innovations in the global energy sector.
TechnologyCatalogue.com has recently formalised the entry of a new investor, global accelerator-VC Rockstart.DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, fastest-growing global platform for technology solutions in the energy sector, has recently formalised the entry of a new investor, global accelerator-VC Rockstart.
TechnologyCatalogue.com is an innovation platform for the energy transition. It connects end-users to technology suppliers and experts through global and market-specific platforms that serve as a 24/7 exhibition of available innovations for the energy sector. TechnologyCatalogue.com thereby provides data insights and matchmaking services to its customers, this way accelerating the uptake of technology.
The new investment provides an opportunity for the company to expand the platform exponentially by exploring new territories and introducing new features and functionalities.
"We are pleased to welcome new investment from the global accelerator-venture capital Rockstart as this proves that they recognize the value we provide to our clients as well as the impact we bring to the global energy industry,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.
TechnologyCatalogue.com hosts over 600 technologies supporting the Energy Transition, spanning from carbon emission and waste reduction to energy efficiency, safety and digitalisation. Visitors can find a wide range of solutions involving unmanned aerial vehicles, Internet-of-Things, robotics and augmented reality, among others.
Nijveld added that the accelerator program associated with the Rockstart investment has exposed TechnologyCatalogue.com to new growth strategies and wider networks necessary to achieve sharper growth in the short- and medium-term.
"The industry-savvy founders of TechnologyCatalogue.com have gathered a talented young team to accelerate the uptake of innovations in the energy transition - exactly what Rockstart Energy aims to support and invest in!", Freerk Bisschop, Managing Partner Energy at Rockstart
Rockstart empowers purpose-driven founders on their way to success across three domains: AgriFood, Energy, and Emerging Technologies. Rockstart empowers early-stage startups starting with its proven accelerator program and continuing to co-invest in their next funding rounds until series B. In the last quarter of 2020, Rockstart has launched its 20M+ Energy venture capital fund, backed by institutional investors, European family offices, informal investors and the government. Through its Energy fund, Rockstart invests in seed-stage startups contributing to the energy transition.
TechnologyCatalogue.com supports the energy transition by providing a platform that bridges the gap between technology suppliers, end-users and experts, and facilitates technological innovations towards a more sustainable energy sector. Over the years, founders and partners of the company have facilitated more than 1,000 technology deployments for global and regional operators resulting in >$1 billion of value added.
###
About TechnologyCatalogue.com
Discover and deploy technological innovations to accelerate the energy transition. That’s the objective of TechnologyCatalogue.com. With over 600 technologies and 50,000 unique users of the platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com supports the energy transition by providing a platform that bridges the gap between technology suppliers, end-users and experts, and facilitates technological innovations towards a more sustainable energy sector.
Aside from the global platform, TechnologyCatalogue.com also provides customized services for companies and industry organizations, tailored according to their specific needs to get the technology deployed.
We understand what it takes to get technology deployed, including all change management aspects related to new ways of working. Over the years, we have facilitated more than 1,000 technology deployments for global and regional companies resulting in >$1 billion of value added.
About Rockstart
Rockstart is a global accelerator-VC that empowers purpose-driven founders across three domains: Energy, AgriFood and Emerging Technologies. Rockstart provides startups with access to capital, market, community, and expertise by connecting them to investors, mentors, partners, and the wider Rockstart network.
Since its inception, Rockstart has invested in more than 250 startups and its alumni value to date is €1/2bn. Rockstart is an international team of +35 professionals dedicated to empowering purpose-driven founders to become scalable and change the world for the better. Rockstart has notable exits such as Wercker, Bouw7, iClinic, and in 2021, 3D Hubs and Brincr. The company has offices in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Copenhagen, Denmark and Bogota, Colombia.
Jeremiah Fajardo
TechnologyCatalogue.com
jeremiahfajardo@technologycatalogue.com