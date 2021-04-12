Tray Kearney and Alexis Artin Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Tray Kearney, Author, Speaker, Certified Life/Relationship Coach. Alexis Artin, Success Coach and co-founder of FreeBody™ Practice
— Tray Kearney, Author, Speaker, Certified Life/Relationship Coach
-
Tray Kearney, Author, Speaker, Certified Life/Relationship Coach
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
It’s all in your motive. If you are disruptive for a positive change then it is “Good Trouble.” If you are being disruptive to be destructive at the cost of someone else that is not good. If being disruptive compromises your integrity to prove a point that is not being disruptive, its being destructive; there’s a big difference between the two. I’ll say it again, what’s the “motive” of the disruption? When you use the word disruptive is it for the greater good of a cause or the people? I am disrupting the coaching industry to eliminate the infidelity epidemic. A friend of mine is disrupting the PR industry by teaching a DIYPR Program to help those who can’t afford PR that is positive disruption or good trouble.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Nobody owes you anything. If you want an opportunity sometimes you have to create the opportunity for yourself. I wanted to have a morning show. Did someone give me the opportunity yet? No, so I created my own morning show on my social media platforms. Have a great following and I am getting the message to the masses.
When you learn, teach and when you get, give. I’ve learned from all of the experiences in my life and have learned to use it as content and context for my programs to teach those who need guidance in those areas that I’ve learned in. Being able to work from home and create my own schedule has given me extra time to do things I enjoy. When I’m not working I give my time to one of my favorite non-profits, Nassan’s Place, which is a 501c3 organization that supports families affected by autism.
Everybody does not deserve a front row seat in your life. I have learned to prioritize people the way they prioritize me. If I am in the balcony of their life I honor their request by placing them in the balcony of mine. I used to give people a seat they wouldn’t give me. I used to hold on to people who had let me go, now I simply accept their choice and I let them go. It’s all a matter of protecting one’s peace.
-
Alexis Artin, Success Coach and co-founder of FreeBody™ Practice
Mental health is often looked at in binary terms; those who are healthy and those who have mental illness. The truth, however, is that mental wellness is a huge spectrum. Even those who are “mentally healthy” can still improve their mental wellness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to improve or optimize our mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each.
Get clear on your purpose — One of the causes of depression is not knowing or living your purpose. Understand why you are here and get clear on what serves you. Spend some time thinking about the activities you are passionate about, that energize you, and what depletes you. It will involve disentangling yourself from other people’s values and expectations. It’s a journey, but one that is so fulfilling and incredibly beneficial to your mental wellbeing.
Listen to your body — We spend so much time stuck in our own heads that we forget that our body is an important part of who we are. It’s your number one indicator of when things are starting to shift. Think of all the physical symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. Pay attention to them — notice your sleep habits, your appetite, any digestive issues — they are your body’s way of giving you feedback on your mental wellbeing, so it’s important to listen. Try spending several minutes each day doing a body scan. Work your way from head to toe, observing any pain, tension, or discomfort, so you really tune into this powerful feedback system.
