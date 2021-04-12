Hugh Carspecken and Gregory Scott Newsome Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Hugh Carspecken, co-founder and chief strategy officer of DartPoints. Gregory Scott Newsome, Board Director and CFO of Dexwet Holdings Corporation
Gregory Scott Newsome, Board Director & CFO of Dexwet Holdings Corp
Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?
Since the advent of digital communications, there has always been a need for it to be distributed and accessible by most people, if not all people. Innovation of our digital world typically shapes and reshapes our relationship with data-driven applications every five to seven years. Here’s an example. Until now, the idea of the digital divide has strictly been about access. Wha has broadband, who does not, and how do we get it to more people? Advances in big data, AI, HPC and Iot have opened our eyes in a sense to a new view of the digital divide. That new view is access plus performance. Some of the most amazing things enabled by digital solutions, like smart agriculture for instance, really don’t work in the centralized-hub model we’ve built because of performance issues. So, what happens in this cycle is that within this time frame, technology and the applications it enables starts centralized and then becomes more distributed, reaching more and more people en masse. Recognizing this performance gap for the use and access to data and the applications they deliver led to the creation of DartPoints. DartPoints’ vision is to enable the hyper-distribution of data, especially as the development of data and applications expand from centralized cities and hubs to adjacent and hard to reach markets. Selective distribution of data is no longer an option, widely-distributed and equal access to data is the problem we are solving.
Read the rest here
Gregory Scott Newsome, Board Director and CFO of Dexwet Holdings Corporation
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
This is also a difficult question. I like the saying that time is awarded to things of value. I offer my time to people and try to equip them with the tools necessary so they can help themselves. Teach a man to fish vs give a man a fish.
I also believe that every individual can benefit from breathing clean, pure air that is free of particles and airborne contaminants, and sharing Dexwet with the world will help people feel more comfortable in their homes so they can live happier, healthier lives.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
Not sure it would have mattered, as I was very stubborn and had to experience things firsthand, but I offer this advice to others.
Read more. Watching a video is good but reading allows me to make a movie in my mind. I retain information better when I read. I also take notes when I read as many times it triggers new thoughts and ideas to explore.
Measure twice and cut once. Review all of your facts before action. This also means you should have a plan to review.
Timing is more important than you think. The importance of timing is critical because if the consumer is not ready to accept your ideas, companies can do everything correctly and still fail. This directly relates to Dexwet Filters. They had invented a better product, 15 years ago, but the market was not ready to listen. I am confident that their time has come for incredible acceptance.
Trust but verify. At the end of the day, good people may not tell you the entire truth or they may simply not understand it as well as they should. It is your responsibility to verify information as it can clarify misunderstandings before they become an issue.
Take a break after a big success. Enjoy your big successes with people you care about. Also, be generous with your family, friends, and your community. Internal appreciation will build confidence and sharing your success with others either with time or money will help keep you grounded.
Finish reading the interview here
