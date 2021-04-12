North Beach Art Gallery Proudly Presents Ms. International World Contestant Crowning

North Beach Art and Charity Proudly Presents Ms. International World Contestant Crowning. Sunday April 18, at 2 pm, North Beach Art Gallery

Glamour and art will come together to create “magic” for the one-of-a-kind crowning, featuring beautiful models, and an amazing art collection.”
— Brooke Trace
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. International World, North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity Team Up for a “One of a Kind” Glamorous Contestant Crowning on Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Glamour and art will come together to create “magic” for the one-of-a-kind crowning, featuring beautiful models, and an amazing art collection. Please join the excitement and see these amazing ladies represent the Best of their Countries!

This event will launch North Beach Art and Charity. North Beach Art and Charity is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation that will work to provide a forum for artists to exhibit their work, and to promote education in the arts for artists and the South Florida community. Our goal is cultural enlightenment, and support for artists, more important than ever in these difficult times.

North Beach Art Gallery houses the only complete Bronze ERTE’ SCULPTURE COLLECTION IN THE WORLD. This privately held collection boasts the only 205 works of art.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and the late Michael Jackson are the only ones known to have expansive bronze sculpture collections, not complete since this collection has the only casting of “Letter F.” It is the artist proof in the only one cast.

"This is a fantastic way to bring the art and fashion together to celebrate the Centennial of Art Deco. We are now Centennial and pleased to host this collaboration of fashion and art," said Brooke Trace, gallery director.

“The Ms. International World Organization is honored to work with this one-of-a-kind artist and gallery”, quoted Angela Posillico, CEO and owner for Ms. International World.

Gowns will be provided by Judith Barnes for JB Couture, Photography by Carlos Urbizo, Videography by Above Pixels & Model Coordination by Susmita Patel for SP FashionDirect, LLC.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person includes complimentary appetizers and beverages.
Please RSVP to accommodate planning for social distancing.
RSVP Required for Social Distancing

Brooke Trace
North Beach Art Gallery
+1 9546670660
info@nobegallery.com
About

Artistic Services: Custom Picture Framing, Commissioned Artwork, Certified Art Appraisals, Restoration of Artwork, Photo Restoration, Art Arrangement and Installation. Quality, service and creativity; it's not just a slogan. It is how we do business!

https://www.nobegallery.com/

