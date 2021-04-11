Motive Learning Offers Heat Illness Prevention Course to Address Employee Safety Concerns
EINPresswire.com/ -- As aviation-related businesses approach the busier and warmer travel season, they find heat illness can present problems for their staff. Current and newly hired employees must adapt to the changing weather conditions and operate equipment safely in hot temperatures.
July is designated Heat Awareness Month. Statistics show heat-related illnesses are the most dangerous weather-related health condition during the summer months. Heat-related deaths peak in July and August. Each year, heat waves result in more fatalities in the U.S. than tornadoes, earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes combined.
To assist with solving this prickly problem, Motive Learning, a leading learning technology company, is offering its Heat Illness Prevention on the Airport eLearning course now.
Motive Learning specializes in airport safety, ground handling, airport operations and regulatory compliance training and tracking.
Their skilled team has created a 40-minute online course that provides general health guidelines, recommendations from and interviews with health subject matter experts.
Heat Illness Prevention on the Airport meets CAL/OSHA requirements for the Heat Illness Prevention Standard found in the California Code of Regulations, Title 8: S3395.
One unique component of the course is the OSHA-NIASH Heat Safety Tool which features:
1. Visual indicator of the current heat index and associated risk levels specific to your current geographical location
2. Precautionary recommendations specific to heat index associated risk levels
3. An interactive hourly forecast of heat index values, risk levels, and recommendations for planning outdoor work activities in advance
4. Editable location, temperature, and humidity controls for calculation of variable conditions
5. Signs and symptoms and first aid information for heat related illnesses
Motive Learning also provides complimentary customization to ensure the course includes client company look-and-feel and company-specific guidelines.
This course is delivered with any service level of the affordable and flexible Motive LMS Qualification Management System.
The MotiveLMS comprehensive Learning Management System monitors employee qualifications daily, so there is no longer a question of whether an employee is compliant for such critical training competencies as heat illness, CoVID-19 protocols, ramp safety, forklift driving, etc.
About Motive Learning
Motive Learning is trusted by airports, FBOs, and other aviation service providers whose organizations require employees with specialized skills. With complex and continually changing equipment and procedures, training programs need to be flexible and convenient. Motive Learning specializes in airport safety training, ground handling training, airport operations and compliance training and tracking. The MotiveLMS software and services help organizations develop and deliver custom interactive eLearning solutions.
Motive Learning is best known for their software solutions, which include:
· MotiveLMS Silver, Gold and Platinum. An array of Learning Management System (LMS) platforms, each product is appropriately sized to the organization to efficiently deliver training. The LMS includes a Qualification Management feature that tracks and reports training and compliance for safety standards and other requirements.
· MotiveCAT, our Content Authoring Tool is used by clients to create their own training programs. Built for non-programmers, subject matter experts have the ability to easily create interactive eLearning courses.
· Motive API Key Generator provides access to all the data points in the MotiveLMS to enable seamless integration with other systems. This tool provides data integration into various Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS), Safety Management Systems (SMS), and other third-party Learning Management Systems (LMS).
The Motive LMS team includes experienced instructional designers, developers, and video professionals. This team of experts collaborate with clients to build engaging training programs on technical tasks, equipment use, and complex processes.
Karla Roberts
