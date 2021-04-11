St. Albans Barracks/Fire Investigation
VSP NEWS RELEASE
Incident/ Fire Investigation – Georgia, Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT
VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Albans Barracks
Vermont State Police Case # 21A201180
INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz - Vermont State Police
CONTACT# 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/10/21 at approximately 9:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 732 Ballard Road, Georgia, Vermont
Owner of Property/Occupants: Glady Alger (82) and a 17 yr old live-in relative
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At Approximately 9:00 AM on April 10, 2021 Corporal Eric Patno with the State Police in the St. Albans Barracks was on patrol when he observed a house on fire on Ballard Road in Georgia. At the same time an occupant of the house was also calling 911 to report the fire of the single family ranch-style home. The Georgia Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house. The Georgia Fire Chief, Keith Baker, requested members of the Dept. of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) respond to the scene for an origin and cause investigation.
The investigation revealed the fire began in a first floor bedroom on the front left corner of the home. An occupant of the home smelled smoke in the home and began searching for a possible fire. She was able to locate an active fire on a portable fan on a bedroom floor which had tipped over. The fan overheated and caused the nearby combustibles in the bedroom to catch fire. All of the occupants were able to safely get out of the house without injury. The cause of the fire is accidental.
The attached photo shows the left front corner of the house where the origin of the fire was located.
Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz
Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
Vermont State Police, A-Troop West
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office 802-878-7111
https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests