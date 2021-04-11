St. Albans Barracks/Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Georgia, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Albans Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21A201180

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz - Vermont State Police

CONTACT# 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/10/21 at approximately 9:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 732 Ballard Road, Georgia, Vermont

Owner of Property/Occupants: Glady Alger (82) and a 17 yr old live-in relative

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At Approximately 9:00 AM on April 10, 2021 Corporal Eric Patno with the State Police in the St. Albans Barracks was on patrol when he observed a house on fire on Ballard Road in Georgia. At the same time an occupant of the house was also calling 911 to report the fire of the single family ranch-style home. The Georgia Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the rest of the house. The Georgia Fire Chief, Keith Baker, requested members of the Dept. of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) respond to the scene for an origin and cause investigation.

The investigation revealed the fire began in a first floor bedroom on the front left corner of the home. An occupant of the home smelled smoke in the home and began searching for a possible fire. She was able to locate an active fire on a portable fan on a bedroom floor which had tipped over. The fan overheated and caused the nearby combustibles in the bedroom to catch fire. All of the occupants were able to safely get out of the house without injury. The cause of the fire is accidental.

The attached photo shows the left front corner of the house where the origin of the fire was located.

Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz

Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, A-Troop West

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

todd.ambroz@vermont.gov

