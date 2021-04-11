Update No. 4: Middlesex Barracks / Assault, violation of probation - suspect at large

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A301351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6:08 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Folsom Hill Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Simple assault, violation of probation

ACCUSED: Harley Breer

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Withheld at this time

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Harley Breer remains at large. The police effort to locate him will remain ongoing and active overnight.

The Vermont State Police continues to advise members of the public to use caution and call law enforcement immediately if they see Breer or have any information that might assist the investigation.

No further information is available. State police will continue providing updates throughout the search.

***Update No. 3, 2:55 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

The search is continuing Saturday for Harley Breer, 51, of Marshfield in connection with the assault of a neighbor on Folsom Hill Road that occurred on Friday evening. Multiple assets from the Field Force and Criminal divisions of the state police are involved in this extensive effort.

Breer was last seen at about 6 p.m. Friday near his residence on Folsom Hill Road. Police also received a report that he was a passenger in a vehicle on U.S. 2 in Marshfield village that was traveling toward Barre at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Breer has a lengthy and violent criminal history, including convictions for kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault. He was on furlough and under the supervision of the Vermont Department of Corrections and is believed to have removed his ankle monitor before fleeing on Friday night. His whereabouts remain unknown.

There is an active warrant for Breer’s arrest on $100,000 bail on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Members of the public should consider Breer to be dangerous and not approach him if seen. Instead, immediately call 911. Anyone with other tips or information that might assist the search is asked to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip via the Vermont State Police website by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 2, 9:35 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

Saturday morning, the Vermont State Police were notified that Theron Prescott III had returned home with his vehicle. Troopers spoke with Prescott and verified that he was safe and unharmed. The extent to which his disappearance related to the situation involving Harley Breer remains under investigation.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Breer remains at large. The police investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information continues to be asked to call police or provide an anonymous tip online.

No further details are available, and updates will continue to be provided as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 3:10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021***

State troopers searching for assault suspect Harley Breer are investigating a missing person case that might be related.

Police have learned that Theron Prescott III, 37, who lives on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield near Breer’s residence, told a friend who lives on the road that he planned to walk the short distance to her house around 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021. He never arrived, and after several short phone conversations between the two, Prescott stopped responding to calls and messages. His whereabouts and the reason for his disappearance are currently unknown.

Prescott owns a blue 2016 Ford Focus that matches the description of a vehicle in which Breer might have been seen in the passenger seat at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in Marshfield village, headed toward Barre on U.S. Route 2. Prescott’s vehicle has Vermont registration HAM 437.

Prescott is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt, gray and black shorts, and either black sneakers or green Crocs.

Anyone who sees Prescott, Breer or the vehicle in question should immediately call police.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a warrant for Breer’s arrest on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest, with a bail amount set at $100,000.

The Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal divisions are actively investigating the case and urge anyone with information to call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or provide an anonymous tip online.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 10:45 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an assault that occurred Friday evening, April 9, 2021, in Marshfield, and troopers are searching for the suspect.

The alleged perpetrator is identified as Harley Breer, 51, who lives on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield near the location of the assault. Breer was on probation at the time of the incident for underlying charges of kidnapping and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Breer is believed to have removed his ankle monitor and fled the area following the assault, in which a neighbor was struck and injured. State police are withholding the name of the victim at this time due to safety concerns.

Breer’s current whereabouts are unknown, although he does have ties to the Marshfield and Plainfield areas. He is a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 170-180 pounds, with close-cropped blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans with a studded belt, and a baseball cap.

Breer is potentially dangerous. If members of the public see Breer, they should not approach him and instead immediately call 911; the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191; or their nearest police department. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -