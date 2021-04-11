Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release DUI #1 Derby

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501092

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: VSP DERBY                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 @ 0153

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 5, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Michael Moore                                               

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/2021 at approximately 0153 hours, Troopers

observed a white Chevy Truck with a broken rear light on VT route 5 in the Town

of Barton. Troopers initiated a motor vehicle stop and identified the operator

to be Michael Moore, 18, of Brownington. Troopers observed blood shot and watery

eyes, and a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle. State Troopers

performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) on Moore along with a PBT test.

After investigating the incident, Troopers subsequently arrested Moore for

Suspicion of DUI. Moore was transported and processed at the Derby Station.

Moore was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to this charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021          

COURT: Orleans County

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

