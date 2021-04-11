News Release DUI #1 Derby
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501092
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 @ 0153
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 5, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Michael Moore
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/11/2021 at approximately 0153 hours, Troopers
observed a white Chevy Truck with a broken rear light on VT route 5 in the Town
of Barton. Troopers initiated a motor vehicle stop and identified the operator
to be Michael Moore, 18, of Brownington. Troopers observed blood shot and watery
eyes, and a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle. State Troopers
performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) on Moore along with a PBT test.
After investigating the incident, Troopers subsequently arrested Moore for
Suspicion of DUI. Moore was transported and processed at the Derby Station.
Moore was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to this charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2021
COURT: Orleans County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE