COVID-19 Daily Update 4-10-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 10, 2021, there have been 2,541,058 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,754 total cases and 2,742 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County. 

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. 

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam, and Raleigh counties: 

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

