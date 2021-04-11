COVID-19 Daily Update 4-10-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.
“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam, and Raleigh counties:
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lewis County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Raleigh County