Utah’s statewide mask mandate ends today. Here’s what you need to know.

April 10, 2021

Today is April 10, and we’d like to take this opportunity to set a few things straight when it comes to face masks in Utah.

According to HB 294, the statewide mask mandate ends today with two exceptions: Masks are still required for large gatherings of 50 or more guests, and masks are still required in K-12 schools.

Public health officials asked the Legislature — and the Legislature agreed — to keep a mask requirement in place for the following reasons:

No vaccine is currently authorized for anyone younger than 16. Not every adult in the school setting has been vaccinated. Children can get sick from COVID and have long-term effects. Children can get COVID, not feel sick, and transmit the illness to people at home who aren’t vaccinated yet.

Under this new law, counties can issue their own mask requirement. Businesses can, too. Many private businesses will require customers and employees to continue wearing masks.

That being said: If you go into a business and they are requiring you to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you’re not comfortable with indoor dining, order takeout. We need a measure of grace and patience with each other. We have to treat each other with respect.

We’re not out of the pandemic yet. And we know that masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bottom line: We encourage everyone to keep wearing masks whenever you can’t physically distance.

And get vaccinated! All Utahns 16+ are eligible for the vaccine. It’s the fastest way for us to get back to normal!You can find more information on the coronavirus and vaccines at coronavirus.utah.gov.

