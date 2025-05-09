Gov. Cox to hold press conference on efficient government
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will hold a press conference to highlight the state’s commitment to an efficient and results-oriented government. The governor will preview upcoming efforts to strengthen internal operations to serve the people of Utah.
When:
Friday, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.
Where:
Capitol Board Room
Utah State Capitol
350 N State Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84114
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Sophia M. DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget
Governor’s cabinet and state leadership
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.