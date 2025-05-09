Gov. Cox to hold press conference on efficient government

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will hold a press conference to highlight the state’s commitment to an efficient and results-oriented government. The governor will preview upcoming efforts to strengthen internal operations to serve the people of Utah.

When:

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

Where:

Capitol Board Room

Utah State Capitol

350 N State Street

Salt Lake City, UT 84114

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Sophia M. DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget

Governor’s cabinet and state leadership