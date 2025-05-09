Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,975 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox to hold press conference on efficient government

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will hold a press conference to highlight the state’s commitment to an efficient and results-oriented government. The governor will preview upcoming efforts to strengthen internal operations to serve the people of Utah.

When: 

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: 

Capitol Board Room
Utah State Capitol
350 N State Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84114

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Sophia M. DiCaro, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget
Governor’s cabinet and state leadership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Cox to hold press conference on efficient government

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more