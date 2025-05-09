Gov. Cox launches GRIT initiative to increase efficiency and improve government services

SALT LAKE CITY (May 9, 2025) — Today, Gov. Cox signed an executive order launching GRIT — Government Reform, Innovation & Transparency — a statewide initiative to improve efficiency and deliver better results for the people of Utah.

The GRIT initiative calls on every state agency to evaluate how government works — and how it can work better. It builds on Utah’s longstanding reputation as the best-managed state in the nation and calls for even greater transparency, innovation, and employee-led problem solving.

The announcement comes on the heels of Utah being named the #1 Best State in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report for the third year in a row. One of the key factors behind that ranking is fiscal stability, where Utah also ranks #1 among all 50 states. This reflects Utah’s strong budgeting and long-term planning, critical elements of the state’s exceptional services and high quality of life.

“Utahns deserve a government that listens, adapts, and delivers,” said Gov. Cox. “We’re not here to maintain the status quo — we’re here to make things better. GRIT is about building a culture where every employee is empowered to solve problems, and every taxpayer sees the results.”

Under the order, state agencies are required to:

Submit at least one efficiency improvement project to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB) by July 1, 2025

Independently launch at least one additional internal project per division, office, or bureau

Participate in a statewide professional learning network known as EPIC (Efficiency and Process Improvement Collaborative)

Actively use public feedback gathered through the state’s Customer Experience Initiative

Report measurable results related to cost savings, time savings, and improved service delivery

The new executive order empowers cabinet members and state employees to identify inefficiencies and fix them, while giving Utahns more opportunities than ever to share feedback on their interactions with government.

Through the GRIT initiative, the state will also expand its EPIC network to bring together agency representatives and process improvement professionals for collaboration, training, and shared learning — all aimed at improving how government works for the people of Utah.

The public is encouraged to participate by submitting feedback online or through QR codes posted on receipts and in government buildings across the state.

The executive order takes effect immediately.