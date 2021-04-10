PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Announces Cybersecurity Add-On Module, Support for the US Gov. CMMC - Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Framework

PENTAGON 2000SQL is the benchmark For over 30 years we've set the industry standard in fully integrated ERP systems for the Aerospace, Defense, Electronics, Power Systems Metals, MRO and more.” — Zviel Mofaz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. is pleased to announce a new system capability to support improved management of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Working with the commercial sector, the United States government has developed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) framework to provide protections for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and the supply chain of the Department of Defense (DoD).

The CMMC framework will support over 300,000 companies that make up the DIB, and will be rolled out in phases as a mandatory requirement over several years. The framework incorporates 5 levels of certification that range from basic safeguards for small business to advanced process optimization for large enterprises.

A key element of this comprehensive framework is to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI). The new Pentagon 2000sql™ add-on module provides advanced user security and administration settings that control access for selected users of the system to selected data within the system while preventing other users from access to the specific data.

The current Pentagon 2000sql™ system security capabilities are advanced and allow control within the system of screen and field-level access for groups of users. But this new additional capability provides another layer of controls for the data itself within the screens and the fields.

Benefits for implementation of the CMMC CUI add-on module include the ability to deploy internal controls for CUI data in compliance with a CMMC certification audit. This in turn will support the new contracting requirements of the Defense Industrial Base and the Department of Defense.

The CMMC Add-on module will be available for wide release in the 2nd qtr. of 2021

For more information about this new offering from Pentagon 2000 Software, please contact your company representative or email to sales@pentagon2000.com

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

✈ Government Contracting

✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

✈ Fixed Base Operations

For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

info@pentagon2000.com

PENTAGON 2000SQL