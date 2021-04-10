21A101176 Missing Juveniles/ Search and Rescue
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101176
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 1931 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street Cambridge
VIOLATION: Lost Juveniles
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
On 4/9/2021 at 1931 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to North Main St in Cambridge for a report of 2 juveniles aged 8 and 10 who were overdue.
The children were last seen near the Lamoille River. Vermont State Trooper Christopher Hunt and K9 Loki responded to the scene to conduct a K9 track. Firefighters from Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Rescue and Johnson Fire Department and swift water rescue responded and assisted with the search.
University of Vermont Health Net helicopter based out of Burlington International Airport was able to rapidly respond to the scene and start a search pattern. Vermont State Police UAS unit was on scene prepared to deploy.
At approximately 2102 hours the juveniles returned home. The stated they had heard the search parties and helicopter overhead and immediately went back home.
A special thanks to-
Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Rescue
UVM Health Net Helicopter
Johnson Fire Department
Members of Cambridge Community who assisted in the search.
