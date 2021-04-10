Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21A101176 Missing Juveniles/ Search and Rescue

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier                           

STATION:  VSP Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 1931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street Cambridge

VIOLATION: Lost Juveniles

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                              

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

 

On 4/9/2021 at 1931 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to North Main St in Cambridge for a report of 2 juveniles aged 8 and 10 who were overdue.

 

The children were last seen near the Lamoille River. Vermont State Trooper Christopher Hunt and K9 Loki responded to the scene to conduct a K9 track. Firefighters from Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Rescue and Johnson Fire Department and swift water rescue responded and assisted with the search.

 

University of Vermont Health Net helicopter based out of Burlington International Airport was able to rapidly respond to the scene and start a search pattern. Vermont State Police UAS unit was on scene prepared to deploy.

 

At approximately 2102 hours the juveniles returned home. The stated they had heard the search parties and helicopter overhead and immediately went back home.

 

A special thanks to-

Cambridge Fire Department

Cambridge Rescue

UVM Health Net Helicopter

Johnson Fire Department

Members of Cambridge Community who assisted in the search.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

