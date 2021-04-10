21A101176 Missing Juveniles/ Search and Rescue

VSP News Release-Incident

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2021 1931 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street Cambridge

VIOLATION: Lost Juveniles

On 4/9/2021 at 1931 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to North Main St in Cambridge for a report of 2 juveniles aged 8 and 10 who were overdue.

The children were last seen near the Lamoille River. Vermont State Trooper Christopher Hunt and K9 Loki responded to the scene to conduct a K9 track. Firefighters from Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Rescue and Johnson Fire Department and swift water rescue responded and assisted with the search.

University of Vermont Health Net helicopter based out of Burlington International Airport was able to rapidly respond to the scene and start a search pattern. Vermont State Police UAS unit was on scene prepared to deploy.

At approximately 2102 hours the juveniles returned home. The stated they had heard the search parties and helicopter overhead and immediately went back home.

A special thanks to-

Cambridge Fire Department

Cambridge Rescue

UVM Health Net Helicopter

Johnson Fire Department

Members of Cambridge Community who assisted in the search.

