Travel Quick Reference Guide

With the evolving state and federal requirements for travel, and the added variables of vaccinations, timeframes, and location, Maine Department of Education has created a “cheat sheet” with relevant links as it relates to travel requirements. Included you will find information about domestic and international travel and any testing or quarantine requirements, and for whom. There are links to additional information included. You can find this quick reference guide, here, or on our COVID-19 Toolkit, along with other resources, updates and information.

