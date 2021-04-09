Maine DOE Update – April 9, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Maine Department of Education(DOE) is asking that School Administrative Units (SAUs) who anticipate changes to school configurations for school year 2021-2022 to notify us by May 1, 2021, or within 3 days of the school board’s final approval of the change. The superintendent of the SAU that is effected by the change must send an email to MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov to notify the Maine Department of Education of the circumstances that may warrant a new school ID. | More

News & Updates

All counties remain green; Androscoggin and Oxford counties closely monitored The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission to assist schools as they continue with their efforts to deliver instruction and support students safely. | More

Are you a family in need of support for the cost of child care? The Office of Child and Family Services’ (OCFS), based in Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), administers the Child Care Subsidy Program (CCSP) which helps eligible families to pay for child care so they can work, go to school or participate in a job training program. | More

The Maine Department of Education is seeking educators to create learning modules for MOOSE, Maine’s Online Opportunities for Sustained Education. MOOSE is an initiative that is grounded in innovation and made possible by technology. Learn with MOOSE is committed to creating learning experiences for students that are accessible and inclusive of all learners, and serves to provide anytime, anywhere learning options and resources for educators, students and their families. Integrated across subject areas and project-based, these asynchronous modules ensure that learning is active, engaging, and continuous. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to share that registration for the 18th Annual MLTI student conference is open! The conference will be held on May 20th, in virtual format, and it is FREE to Maine students in grades 4-12! The virtual student conference will be online on Thursday, May 20th from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The morning will be filled with interactive workshop sessions where students will be able to explore, engage, and create with exciting educational technology. The afternoon UBER session will be a collaborative design experience. | More

Votes were cast and here are the results! Congratulations to South Portland (Kaler Kooks) and RSU 12 (Whitefield Wildcats) who will be advancing to the finals round of the 2021 Maine Farm to School Cook-off. The finals competition will be held on May 5th at the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Child Nutrition Culinary Classroom in Augusta. | More

The Maine Kids Rock Initiative, a statewide program that offers professional training to teachers as well as grants for instruments and equipment to schools with identified needs, enters its fifth year (2021-2022) with the addition of the following educators to its roster. | More

Job Corps is a free Career Technical Training program that is federally funded through the Department of Labor for 16-24 year-olds (the upper age limit may be waived for a student with a verifiable disability). Some of the Career Technical Trainings available are welding, carpentry, culinary arts, CNA, and many more. Eligible students can also earn their HS diploma and stay on center, free of charge, while they work towards completion of their trade. The two centers in Maine are in Bangor (Penobscot Job Corps) and Limestone (Loring Job Corps). | More

The Maine Compass Career Collaborative virtual experience will open to all of Maine’s middle and high school students, free of charge, on April 26, 2021. | More The Maine Department of Education is eager to support school administrative districts (SAUs) as they plan for summer programming, especially in response to the pandemic. The engagement of community organizations that share our desire to support youth will be critical in creating meaningful and engaging summer opportunities for students. Collectively, we recognize that students may have acute academic, social/emotional, and engagement needs in the coming months and into the next school year. The Department is interested in a conversation to learn more about the possibilities for partnerships between SAUs and community organizations to support students. | More With the evolving state and federal requirements for travel, and the added variables of vaccinations, timeframes, and location, Maine Department of Education has created a “cheat sheet” with relevant links as it relates to travel requirements. Included you will find information about domestic and international travel and any testing or quarantine requirements, and for whom. There are links to additional information included. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next set of speakers for the Education Innovators Speaker Series. This month’s conversation is focused on entrepreneurship and innovation in education. They are pleased to welcome the following guests on April 15th from 3:00-4:00pm | More

