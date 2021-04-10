Overnight Lane Closures in Douglas County April 11 as NDOT Installs Roadway Sensors

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place at multiple locations in Douglas County April 11 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs roadway sensors.

Sunday night: 9p.m. Sunday, April 11 to 5a.m. Monday, April 12

Overnight single lane closures on U.S. 395 between Fifth and Sixth streets in Minden. Minor travel delays should be anticipated.

Overnight single lane closures on U.S. 395 between Jacks Valley Road and Topsy Lane in northern Douglas County. Minor travel delays should be anticipated.

Drivers are reminded to travel safely and follow signage and reduced speed limits through the work zone. As part of the project, NDOT is installing or replacing 10 traffic count sensors in Washoe, Douglas, Carson and Churchill counties:

GREATER RENO/SPARKS AREA

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Neil Road

Glendale Avenue near Galletti Way (replace existing)

Northbound I-580 off ramp to Moana Lane

McCarran Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue

West Fourth Street near Anselmo Drive

Westbound I-80 off ramp to Lockwood (replace existing)

I-80 near Mustang

CARSON/DOUGLAS/CHURCHILL COUNTIES

U.S. 395 near Sixth Street, Minden

U.S. 395 near Jacks Valley Road, Carson Valley

U.S. 50 14 miles east of Gabbs Valley Road, Churchill County (replace existing controllers)

The 10 new and upgraded traffic count sensors will augment the approximately 3,000 sensors already in place statewide. The traffic count sensors automatically gather anonymous traffic count data which NDOT utilizes to enhance transportation operations and planning, from formulating roadway surface types when repaving to improving roadways for an expanding population and using traffic counts to ensure construction-related traffic closures and impacts best fit traffic levels.

State road project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.