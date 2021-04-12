Capitol Auto Group Donates $300,000 to United Way Through Employee Giving Campaign

Capitol Auto Employees Celebrate $300,000 Donation to United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley United Way accepts a check from Capitol Auto Group (L-R) UW CEO Rhonda Wolf, Capitol Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer, Alex Casebeer, Jordan Truitt (UW Board), Matthew Casebeer, Capitol President Scott Casebeer, Capitol CFO Zane Selbak and COO Bob Myers Capitol Auto Group presents $300,000 check to United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley at Capitol Subaru. (L-R) Alex Casebeer, Scott and Carrie Casebeer, Matthew Casebeer, Bob Myers

Oregon's Capitol Auto Group had some good news to share. Employees raised an astounding $300,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.

Partners like Capitol Auto Group employees have consistently stepped up to support our work. Words cannot describe how critical their investments are and how much we value their partnership” — Rhonda Wolf, CEO United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley