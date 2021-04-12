Capitol Auto Group Donates $300,000 to United Way Through Employee Giving Campaign
United Way accepts a check from Capitol Auto Group (L-R) UW CEO Rhonda Wolf, Capitol Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer, Alex Casebeer, Jordan Truitt (UW Board), Matthew Casebeer, Capitol President Scott Casebeer, Capitol CFO Zane Selbak and COO Bob Myers
Oregon's Capitol Auto Group had some good news to share. Employees raised an astounding $300,000 for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.
On April 6, local representatives from United Way visited Capitol’s three dealerships (Subaru, Chevrolet/Cadillac, and Toyota) to celebrate this accomplishment. The company has raised over one-million dollars in the last five years for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.
“There are impressive statistics that make up that donation,” said Marketing Director Carrie Casebeer. Staff from every level of the company, from repair technicians to finance people, donated. “Of our 320 employees, 93% participated, either through payroll deductions or through fundraising,” she said. Seventy-five employees donated over $2,500 from their paychecks; 45 employees donated $2,000 or more.”
Director of Business Development, Brian Schindler, said the company tried to incorporate a little fun into the fundraising, even with social distancing. “Our Toyota new car delivery area was a place for socially-distanced games. We also held a silent auction and played digital bingo.”
Employees could also participate in a “Relay for Love” where teams competed for the fastest time in multiple events that included throwing darts, putting, corn hole, and chugging a quart of milk.
Carrie Casebeer reminded everyone that Capitol isn’t just there to sell cars, it is to be a philanthropic member of the community. “We all believe that people want to deal with a company they can respect. We want to be that trusted member of the community.”
In a statement from the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, Rhonda Wolf, CEO said, "We are humbled beyond belief. Every February, we love to walk across the street to our neighbors at Capitol and participate in their Month of Love," said Rhonda Wolf, CEO. “A stronger, more resilient community starts with us. Partners like Capitol Auto Group employees have consistently stepped up to support our work. Words cannot describe how critical their investments are and how much we value their partnership.”
About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the greater Salem area for more than 90 years. Capitol Auto Group features three dealerships in Salem, Toyota, 783 Auto Group Ave. NE, Subaru, 3235 Cherry Ave. NE, and Chevrolet, 2855 Maple Av NE, owned by Scott Casebeer. 2021 marks Capitol Toyota’s 50th year in business. The company has been recognized nine times by Automotive News as one of the “Best Dealerships to Work For” and b multiple times by Oregon Business Magazine as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work for in Oregon” and “100 Best Green Companies.” www.CapitolAuto.com 1-800-888-1391.
Carrie Casebeer
Capitol Auto Group
+1 503-399-1011
ccasebeer@capitolauto.com