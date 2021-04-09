Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet April 15

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m., April 15. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

Immediately following the business meeting (approximately 11 a.m.), the commission will meet for an education session, Electric Vehicles – The Road Ahead.

To join the business meeting or education session, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about these meetings, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email.