Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,827 in the last 365 days.

Deadline looms for change in state juvenile justice system

(Subscription required) “Our counties are going to be concerned about the safety of the youth and that they are being housed appropriately and given rehabilitation services,” Borack said. “But they’re also concerned about the safety of the community.” Juvenile court officials in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Kern counties shared Borack’s sentiment, saying that the challenge right now is to make sure that there are services available.

You just read:

Deadline looms for change in state juvenile justice system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.