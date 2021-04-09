SPECIAL OPERATIONS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Williston Barracks - Special Operations Unit
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 9, 2021, at approximately 0733 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte
VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1091 "Negligent operation"
ACCUSED: Victor Alicea
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 9, 2021, at approximately 0733 hours, a Trooper
with the Vermont State Police was participating in a directed patrol focusing on
enforcing the flashing stop signals of school buses. While following a school
bus, the Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of
speed. The target vehicle was captured on radar traveling 86 MPH in an area of
highway posted at 50 MPH.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted of the target vehicle and the operator was
identified as Victor Alicea (19) of New Haven, VT. Alicea was issued a citation to appear before the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the
charge of Negligent Operation. Subsequently, Alicea was also issued a speeding
ticket for $544.00.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021, at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
