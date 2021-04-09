SPECIAL OPERATIONS / NEGLIGENT OPERATION

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: Williston Barracks - Special Operations Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 9, 2021, at approximately 0733 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 & Higbee Road in the Town of Charlotte

VIOLATION: Title 23 VSA 1091 "Negligent operation"

ACCUSED: Victor Alicea

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 9, 2021, at approximately 0733 hours, a Trooper

with the Vermont State Police was participating in a directed patrol focusing on

enforcing the flashing stop signals of school buses. While following a school

bus, the Trooper observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of

speed. The target vehicle was captured on radar traveling 86 MPH in an area of

highway posted at 50 MPH.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted of the target vehicle and the operator was

identified as Victor Alicea (19) of New Haven, VT. Alicea was issued a citation to appear before the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the

charge of Negligent Operation. Subsequently, Alicea was also issued a speeding

ticket for $544.00.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 7, 2021, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Email: Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

Cell: 802.760.0511

Phone: 802.878.7111 x4047