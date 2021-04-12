How Teleray is Helping OBGYN's and MFM's Expand Outreach, Save Lives and Create Revenue Opportunities
Sonographer, Specialist and Patient on a single screen consulting and viewing real time imaging while viewing the position of the probe and patient..
TeleRay Live offers a platform for centralizing specialists and bridging the spatial gap between patients and clinicians in real-time.
This is an invaluable tool for MFM NICU referrals from rural areas, without having to have your specialist travel to sites or practices”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleRay.Live allows the sonographer or physician to send a consulting provider the ultrasound imaging during a live scan with a high frame rate, high resolution, and low latency. The connection includes a two-way audio feed allowing for real-time communication. The physician is able to conduct telemedicine visits with the patient, all from the same integrated solution. The system works cross-platform, tablets, and all mobile devices for quick and easy access, anywhere at any time. Many practices use this tool for remote specialists needed during the live scans to provide instant feedback and ensure they are capturing the required images. Other use cases include sonographer education, room management, and expanding outreach programs. Cody Neville, CTO of TeleRay said "This is an invaluable tool for MFM NICU referrals from rural areas, without having to have your specialist travel to sites or practices" TeleRay.Live Is HIPAA Compliant and FDA registered. With the advancement of integrated DICOM image exchange TelRray can send studies directly from the modality back to a centralized PACS system or straight to a provider quickly with low bandwidth needs.
Optional cellular and different cart configurations, allow for complete mobility, added security, and easy implementation. TeleRay Live may be used in mobile applications such as EMS.
TeleRay. Live was designed with clinical workflow in mind with direct feedback from Women's Health departments and specialists. TeleRay Live unit has everything needed to allow a practice to introduce teleMFM into clinical workflow, and help expand outreach centers. With the adoption of telemedicine alleviating billing barriers, it has never been a better time to introduce a telemedicine platform. The TeleRay platform can greatly increase patient care as well as provide additional revenue opportunities allowing typical clinics and outreach locations to increase revenue as much as $30,000 or more per year.
About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only telehealth radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced software on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. Join the fastest growing telehealth & image management family in the US.
TeleRay Live MFM example