Greenpenny Seeks to Create Bright Lights in Minnesota Communities Through Solar System Lending and Sustainable Banking

Solar Energy Systems Have Become Bright Lights In the Renewable Energy Movement

At greenpenny, we strive to make it easy for people to be bright lights in their communities by offering fast, easy, and affordable financing for solar projects. ” — Jason MacDuff, greenpenny V.P.

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Greenpenny is launching a campaign to build awareness around solar energy system financing and sustainable banking solutions. The Bright Light theme reflects a focus to help communities in Minnesota adopt solar energy systems to power their neighborhoods, businesses small and large, non-profits, and farms.

Bring On the Bright Light of Solar

“We believe solar systems have become bright lights in the renewable energy movement,” says greenpenny V.P., Jason MacDuff. “At greenpenny, we strive to make it easy for people to be bright lights in their communities by offering fast, easy, and affordable financing for solar projects. Whether the appeal of solar systems is their climate stewardship, economic benefits - or both - greenpenny is ready to help finance bright lights of renewable energy across communities in Minnesota.”

The combination of federal tax incentives and competitive financing terms makes converting to solar through greenpenny comparable to swapping a monthly utility bill for a solar system loan payment. Once the loan is paid in full, potential exists for meaningful savings.

The Bright Lights of Virtual Banking

People across the nation can bank with virtual, carbon neutral greenpenny. Customers enjoy competitive rates, features and experiences with greenpenny’s Checking and Savings Accounts, and CD’s. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy projects like solar – no fossil fuels. Customers open accounts online and access hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever! And greenpenny bankers are just a phone call away at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

The Bright Light campaign will include new and expanded digital display, video, website and direct mail content with active social media outreach. The company hopes to conduct media interviews to help get the word out too.

“We want to talk with anyone who can help shine a bright light on values-based banking experiences,” added MacDuff. “Financing a sustainable tomorrow is the sole mission of greenpenny. And the more people with us on our mission, the more we can do our part to create a more sustainable planet together."



For additional information on the Bright Light campaign, residential or commercial solar systems financing, or banking services, please visit greenpenny.com or dial 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

About greenpennySM

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in NE Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. Visit greenpenny at www.greenpenny.com or by calling 888-GPENNY0. Member FDIC.

Greenpenny Key-Points

• Proudly comes from a community with one of the highest per capita renewable energy adoption rates in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888- GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• In the last five years, our Bank has financed over 150 commercial and residential solar loan projects. And we would like to do a lot more!



